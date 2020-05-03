Camas County cemeteries ask for spending hike

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRFIELD — A cemetery district in Camas County is asking voters in the May 19 election for a revenue boost to complete a variety of projects.

The permanent override levy would increase the money received by the cemetery district from $4,520 a year to $33,331. The cost to taxpayers would increase from $2.71 to $20 per $100,000 assessed property value.

President Jerry Nelson said the cemetery district is responsible for maintaining four cemeteries and overseeing about five burials a year. But there is a growing backlog of work to be done and not enough money to do it all.

For instance, some of the money would be used to develop donated land into an extension of a current cemetery. There is also need for fencing, signs, updated records, equipment to locate and mark graves and a pamphlet detailing cemetery rules.

Nelson said the plan is to finish the maintenance backlog in a few years then revert collections to “a more modest sum.”

“Now is really not the time to increase folks’ taxes but we have to operate these and get them up to speed,” he said.

