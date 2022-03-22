Burns to seek another term as state rep

BELLEVUE — A representative serving his first session will seek to retain his seat in the Idaho House of Representatives this November.

Rep. Ned Burns filed paperwork with the Secretary of State ahead of the March 11 filing deadline to declare his candidacy.

Burns, a Bellevue Democrat, is serving his first legislative session as Representative for District 26. Gov. Brad Little appointed Burns to fill the seat of former Rep. Muffy Davis in December.

As a freshman legislator, Burns said he feels he is growing into his role as a representative.

“It’s been great being over here, I’ve learned a lot,” Burns said. “I feel like I’ve made good progress on the things I’ve been tasked with making progress on.”

The district Burns is currently representing includes Blaine, Gooding and Lincoln Counties. New legislative districts were approved earlier this year, and District 26 will now be composed of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

A native of Twin Falls, Burns moved to the Wood River Valley in 2000 after graduating from the University of Montana. He is a real estate agent and was elected to the Bellevue City Council before being elected mayor in 2018. He was reelected in 2020.

Prior to the start of the session in January, Burns said he was optimistic that it wouldn’t be too contentious. There are a number of aspects about legislating that Burns said have gone well. But the increase in hot topics in recent weeks have increased tension in the House.

“When it comes to the majority of the appropriations, it’s pretty easy to get the work done,” Burns said. “But it’s always the hot-button issues and the election-year issues that really bring out the real disagreements among people,” he said.

In the past two weeks, the House has been busy discussing bills, some of which fall into that hot-button category. Bills like a ban on transgender treatments for minors, a bill that eliminates ballot drop-boxes, a bill that would hold librarians criminally liable if children accessed harmful materials, and a bill that would allow people to sue physicians for providing an abortion after about six weeks have been debated on the House floor.

Burns has had his share of debates on these topics and more. He said he is committed to not limiting the rights of anyone.

“I will never be supportive of legislation that infringes on people’s personal freedoms,” Burns said. “I felt like that anti-trans legislation was very hurtful, I felt it was dangerous.”

One of his priorities for this session has been to help craft meaningful tax relief. A bill currently under consideration would remove property tax for homeowners and increase the state sales tax. Burns said this bill may not have the support to pass this year, and it may see some more work over the summer and come back next year.

With the legislative session nearing its end, Burns said he will be happy to return home to Bellevue, where he will spend the spring campaigning, as well as getting into the outdoors as much as possible.

“I’m excited to get to get to spend some time in southern Idaho in the spring, “ Burns said “It’s one of the prettiest times of year.”

Burns is the only Democrat contesting the seat, and will face the winner of the May 17 Republican Primary in November’s general election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0