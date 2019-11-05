BURLEY — Voters elected two new Burley City Council members during Tuesday’s election, and one incumbent candidate retained his seat.
Janet Hansen led the votes at 763, followed by Kimberli Seely with 723, incumbent candidate John Craner, received 482, incumbent candidate Russ Mallory got 436 and Lynn Davids came in with 410 votes.
Hansen 57, is a registered nurse and small business owner and said the coming growth and planning for services and infrastructure were top concerns for the city along with examining the safety provided by law enforcement and fire services.
“I’m really looking forward to coming up to speed on the issues and the duties,” said Hansen. “During my campaign, I heard from many people in the city who don’t feel like they have a voice. I want to be that voice.”
Hansen said she does her homework, is a good student and communicator and has the best interests of the citizens at heart.
“I am just overwhelmed by all the people who supported me and helped with the campaign,” she said.
Kimberli Seely, 48, is an adjunct professor at the College of Southern Idaho
She said the city needs to encourage growth while respecting residents through good planning. Attention should be paid to the proximity of industrial businesses to residential areas and there should be beautification requirements for industrial companies.
The golf course, infrastructure, the airport and law enforcement are also top issues, she said.
Seely would like to strengthen communication between the community and the city, tighten the budget and create a welcoming environment.
“I’m looking forward to 2020,” said Seely. “It’s a good time to have perfect vision for our community.”
Craner, 64, is a loan officer for Zions Bank. He was elected to serve a third term on the council.
He could not be reached Tuesday night.
Craner said top issues for the city are managing the city’s current success and providing opportunity for the next generation by managing growth and creating jobs.
