BURLEY — Burley residents next month will see an increase of $5.50 per month on their sanitation bill after the Burley council scrapped a proposal to delay the increase so the city could put the service out to bid with private garbage collection companies.
The residential service fee will increase to $17.35.
John Craner, who suggested putting the service out to bid, and Councilman Randy Hawkins both voted against tabling the proposal and moving forward with the planned increase during Tuesday’s meeting.
During the city’s last meeting, Lyle Santos, who owns Total Waste Management, said the city’s sanitation department was broken and his company could haul the city’s trash to Boise for what the city is charging and still make a profit.
Craner said a request for bids would have included all the services that the sanitation department provides, which goes beyond just trash collection.
He said the city also keeps the alleys clean, sprays for weeds and provides extra collection services during events like festivals, fairs, the Spudman and Idaho Regatta.
The companies would have also needed to provide a performance bond to safeguard the city in case the company went bankrupt.
Councilman Casey Andersen said it doesn’t make sense for the city to call for bids when most other cities surrounding Burley contract out for garbage service and charge more than Burley.
“We provide the service for what it costs to provide it,” Andersen said.
The city buys new garbage trucks when the old ones wear out, he said.
Besides, he said, the increase was discussed extensively in committee and other meetings and was not done without deliberation.
“The only time somebody complains is after you make a decision,” Andersen said.
Andersen said the sanitation department could make some improvements including addressing citizen concerns better when someone calls with a complaint.
Andersen said he has called the department before on behalf of a car show event and never received return phone calls — until he called city administrator Mark Mitton.
Councilman Jon Anderson said once the service is privatized the city loses control.
“Right now we have control and can solve the problems that we have,” Anderson said.
The appropriate time to put it out to bid is before next year’s budget hearing, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.