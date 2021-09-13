Bureau of Land Management extends public scoping period on proposed wind energy project

SHOSHONE — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a commercial-scale wind energy facility that is proposed to be constructed on BLM-managed public land in southern Idaho, approximately 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Magic Valley Energy LLC, an affiliate of LS Power, is seeking authorization to construct the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project on 73,000 acres of public land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties. The project has the potential to generate 1,000 megawatts of wind energy.
Following two widely attended virtual public scoping meetings, the Shoshone Field Office plans to extend the public scoping period by 30 days, accepting public input until Oct. 20. According to Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin, “It is critically important to us that we respond to the concerns that we heard during our initial public meetings. We want to provide enough time for all of the issues, potential impacts, alternatives, and mitigation measures to be brought forward,” he said. “We are still in the very early stage of the analysis process, so we would encourage those interested in this project to provide information they believe we need to consider.”
The proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project includes up to 400 wind energy generating turbines, up to seven new substations, approximately 198 miles of 34.5 kilovolt (kV) collector lines, 34 miles of 230 kV transmission lines, 18 miles of 500 kV transmission lines, 381 miles of access roads, 47 miles of temporary crane walk paths, a battery energy storage system, three operations and maintenance facilities, five permanent meteorological towers, and construction-related staging yards. The proposed project’s planned 500 kV transmission line would interconnect at the existing Idaho Power Midpoint substation approximately seven miles south of Shoshone or at an alternative location along the permitted, but not yet constructed, Southwest Intertie Project – Northern Portion.
Over 100 people participated and raised concerns over potential impacts to historical sites, including the Minidoka Cultural Site, and avian species.
Comments can be submitted in the following ways:
• Electronically via the BLM Land Use Planning and National Environmental Policy Act Register: Navigate to https://go.usa.gov/xFKxg and click on the “Participate Now” button to the right of the document link. Enter your comment and information, then click “Submit”
• E-mail comments to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov
• Mail comments to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352
For more information contact Kasey Prestwich, Shoshone BLM Project Manager, at 208-732-7204, kprestwich@blm.gov, or see the Lava Ridge Wind Project BLM Land Use Planning and National Environmental Policy Act Register above.
Those who provide comments are advised that before including their address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information, they should be aware that the entire comment – including personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to have their personal identifying information withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.