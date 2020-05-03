Bundy, Owens face off in Republican primary for open House seat

MOUNTAIN HOME — Education issues are the focus of a pair of candidates in the Republican primary race for Idaho’s 23rd Legislative District House A seat.
Matthew Bundy and Andrea Owens are running for the position vacated by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, who is now running for the district’s Senate seat.
Owens, whose focus is in business, said education is a primary issue for her. She wants to increase local control and student accountability in Idaho’s education system and favors eliminating the state’s English, math and science standards.
“I would like to see the districts have more control in what they teach the children because each district is different,” Owens said.
Idaho’s content standards dominated discussion in the first half of the 2020 legislative session. The House Education Committee held weeks of meetings on the topic before voting to repeal the standards. A later vote in the Senate kept the standards in place, but the question could return in the future.
Bundy, a teacher at Mountain Home High School for the last 16 years, said content standards help ensure students receive a uniform education throughout the state.
“I think that the state does have a role in giving a standard level of academic achievement for certain topics at certain levels,” he said.
Education issues are at the forefront of Bundy’s run for the Legislature. He said he wants to help develop a more efficient spending formula so districts have the necessary resources without needing to ask property owners for more money.
He also is concerned about rising property taxes and said the state should consider raising the homeowner’s exemption for long-term homeowners.
Bundy served in the Air Force for 20 years and on Mountain Home City Council for the last four, and said he wants to continue his life of service at the state level. He described himself as a traditional Republican who supports limited government, the Second Amendment, and protecting the sanctity of life.
“In the end, legislators go to the Legislature to get the work of the people done,” he said. “I felt like my life has been dedicated to service, and I felt like it was the right time to continue my service to my community in this new capacity.”
Owens operates several small businesses with her husband in Grand View. She volunteered as an emergency medical technician for years, and volunteers as a teacher and mentor at her local church.
Owens described herself as a conservative Republican who believes in the sanctity of life and the Second Amendment. She said keeping government small would be a high priority for her as a lawmaker.
“Idaho was the least regulated state for small businesses and I would like to keep it that way,” she said.
