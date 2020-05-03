Bundy, Owens face off in Republican primary for open House seat

Education issues are at the forefront of Bundy’s run for the Legislature. He said he wants to help develop a more efficient spending formula so districts have the necessary resources without needing to ask property owners for more money.

He also is concerned about rising property taxes and said the state should consider raising the homeowner’s exemption for long-term homeowners.

Bundy served in the Air Force for 20 years and on Mountain Home City Council for the last four, and said he wants to continue his life of service at the state level. He described himself as a traditional Republican who supports limited government, the Second Amendment, and protecting the sanctity of life.

“In the end, legislators go to the Legislature to get the work of the people done,” he said. “I felt like my life has been dedicated to service, and I felt like it was the right time to continue my service to my community in this new capacity.”

Owens operates several small businesses with her husband in Grand View. She volunteered as an emergency medical technician for years, and volunteers as a teacher and mentor at her local church.