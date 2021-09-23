Bundy had ‘no intention’ to appeal Idaho Capitol trespassing conviction. He just did

In August 2020, Bundy refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium at the Statehouse during a special legislative session. He and a group of people were protesting COVID-19-related public health measures. Bundy was arrested, and Idaho State Police troopers wheeled him out of the building in a rolling chair when he didn’t comply with police orders.

After the July jury trial, the Emmett resident was sentenced to three days in jail, but did not serve additional time because he was allotted credit for time served. He was also sentenced to 40 hours of community service and a $1,089 fine by Manweiler.

Bundy has paid the fines but has not yet submitted a certificate of completion of his community service hours, according to the Ada County Clerk’s Office.

Attempts to reach Bundy for comment about the appeal Wednesday were unsuccessful, and a lawyer representing him declined to comment.

Bundy has an ongoing separate case stemming from additional trespassing charges. After Bundy’s arrest at the Statehouse in August 2020, he was banned from being on Capitol grounds or in the Statehouse for one year. In April, he was arrested twice on the same day for violating that ban. He was taken to jail and booked after the first arrest, posted bail and then promptly returned to the Capitol.