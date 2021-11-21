Building upgrades add $600,000 to waste water boiler project

TWIN FALLS — The price tag for a new digestive boiler at the Twin Falls wastewater treatment plant has risen by about $600,000 after it was discovered that the 40-year-old building that houses the boiler will need upgrades.

The Twin Falls City Council approved $800,000 for total cost of the project in the 2021 approved budget. Upgrades to the building housing the boiler were not included in the original project estimate, because the required building upgrades were not initially identified. The required upgrades to the building that houses the boiler increased the total project cost to just under $1.4 million.

Jack Bennion, project manager for the Twin Falls wastewater plant, says upgrades to the existing building would be required to meet current codes.

“The ventilation of that facility will be required,” Bennion said.

Jacobs Engineering, which manages the wastewater plant and does the maintenance on equipment, will be performing the replacement of decommissioning the existing digestive boiler and installing the new one.

“That’s quite an increase in the project’s scope, and I understand that things come up and we run in to these situations, but this one caught me off guard when I read it,’’ Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said at the meeting when the City Council was asked to authorize additional funds. “Have we stepped back and looked at this to see if there’s a way to do this and still meet code and maybe not quite go over budget on this item?”

“I don’t believe we can take the project and re-scale it back down,” Assistant City Engineer Troy Vitek said, adding that postponing the improvements would increase the likelihood of failure as time goes on.

The digestive boiler helps process the wastewater using the same microbes found in human digestive systems. As microorganisms process and digest waste, they release methane. That methane is then captured and used to fire the boiler, which warms incoming water and promotes more microorganism digestive activity, in a perpetual cycle.

“The whole process is pretty cool,” Vitek said. “The bugs are giving us free gas, so hey, let’s utilize that and make the process even better. And in the end it helps us be compliant with discharges to the river, which helps everyone.”

The equipment being replaced was originally installed in 1980 and 1981, and since then codes have changed to include provisions for ventilation in the areas where methane is compressed and ignited.

“Because we truly are taking methane gas and compressing it, then introducing a flame to it, there’s always the possibility of destruction whenever you do that” Vitek said. “And we try to limit that by having good ventilation.”

Over 40 years of operation, the efficiency of the boiler had decreased through normal aging of the equipment, creating less heat for the digesters to thrive. Replacing the digestive boiler is key to keeping the system running warm enough to let the microorganisms process waste effectively, Vitek said.

“When we don’t get a lot of methane generation, what we end up doing is using natural gas,” Vitek said. “That costs the city and taxpayers money to turn on the natural gas when we have free gas that’s being generated from the process already.”

