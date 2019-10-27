BUHL — Les Preader has served seven years as a commissioner on the Buhl Rural Fire Protection District.
That experience allows him to provide service to the community, he said.
“I just want to continue what I’ve started,” Preader said.
The district currently faces a problem with a lack of young residents willing to volunteer, he said.
Working to get them involved with the fire district is his biggest initiative, he said.
“The biggest challenge is the aging of the population, combined with the commitment of people to be volunteering themselves,” Preader said. “I feel that the youth would be a tremendous resource if we can get them involved now.”
Bob Linderman is running against Preader for the district.
He could not be reached for comment.
