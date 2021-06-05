‘Brad, I’ve got an executive order here.’ Little talks mask mandates, gubernatorial authority

Little did issue a statewide stay-home order March 25, 2020. He extended it, and then lifted the stay-home order effective May 1, 2020.

Since lifting the stay-home order, the hallmark of Little and the state’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic was to implement a four-stage reopening plan and allow schools, governments and health districts to make their own local decisions about mandating masks.

As for the executive order, Little said Denney called him as soon as McGeachin delivered the order to Denney’s office to sign, which Denney did.

“(Denney) just said it was to repeal the mask order,” Little said. “And I was going, ‘Repeal what?’”

Thanks to the call, Little was one of the first to know — he said his staff didn’t even know yet.

There wasn’t much Little could do while out of the state in Nashville. But he said he told a few other governors about it.

When he returned to Idaho, Little began working through his options.

“We did some work Thursday night on the pros and cons of issuing a new EO (executive order) and a statement,” Little said.

Friday morning, he and his staff reassembled to look at everything again.