Boise man posts about storming Senate floor, falsely claims he sat in Pelosi’s chair

“America needs to realize the people are in charge and unconstitutional government has gotten out of hand trying to enforce ‘laws’ it makes up at a whim,” Colt wrote Dec. 15. “This is America and not this authority/fear police state that the left wants everyone to cower to.”

He and a friend planned to travel to Washington, D.C., to protest the election results, according to posts on social media. The friend posted on Facebook asking for donations to a GoFundMe, saying they had already booked and paid for the trip.

“It’s time to fight for the freedom of this country from getting bulldozed by the domestic terrorists in office pushing Chinese communist agendas and ideology while stripping our freedoms away one by one,” Colt said in a comment on that Facebook post. “Now is the time to fight.”

As of Thursday morning, Colt was not in the custody at the D.C. Jail, according to jail staff. According to the Reuters, the Metropolitan Police Department arrested 52 people related to the chaos in and around the Capitol as of Wednesday night. Many arrests related to violations of the D.C. mayor’s 6 p.m. curfew, and “several others were arrested on charges relating to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms,” according to the news agency.

The FBI is actively seeking information, including tips, photos and videos, about people who participated in the riot.

