Boise GOP senator sends cease and desist letter, claims defamation by ‘Freedom Man’ PAC

According to its website, Freedom Man PAC states, “The purpose of the FREEDOM MAN PAC is to advance the cause of Freedom, Liberty, and the founding principles of the United States of America. To accomplish this, it is our priority to eliminate the scourge of voter ignorance and apathy through mass information, education, and activism.”

On Saturday, Rodriguez posted a new blog post referencing the letter Leroy sent. The blog attached what Rodriguez said was his response:

“Your letter, which you wrote on behalf of your client, Fred Martin, has been received, and I am very happy to have the opportunity to settle this matter in a court of law. Therefore, in response to your obvious attempt to intimidate me and the Freedom Man PAC, and likewise in response to the demands you have placed in your letter, I simply respond by saying, ‘NO!’”

The Idaho Statesman emailed Freedom Man’s website seeking comment about the flyers and did not receive a response. On Friday, Martin told the Statesman that he could not comment on the allegations.

Idaho Public Television’s “Idaho Reports” wrote an article about the allegations in 2019 and posted a copy of the police report on its website.