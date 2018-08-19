BELLEVUE — What do conservatives in Blaine County and an iceberg have in common?
A lot, according to county GOP chair Michael Leach. Like a mass of ice lurking just below the water’s surface, mostly invisible to the naked eye, the conservative population of traditionally blue Blaine County may be larger than it appears, Leach told attendees of the county’s annual Republican picnic Saturday afternoon.
“When I look at Blaine County and I look at our iceberg, there are a lot of people here within Blaine County that do support the Republican candidates,” Leach said, addressing the crowd. “The thing is, we’ve got to be engaged in this election.”
That sentiment — that in an election year with three contested legislative races, District 26 Republicans must energize voters without compromising traditional conservative values — was woven throughout the event.
The picnic featured short speeches from the three Republicans running for legislative seats in District 26, along with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, and GOP lieutenant governor candidate Janice McGeachin.
Rep. Steve Miller of Fairfield, who is seeking a fourth term in House Seat A, said he believed the general election in November will be his “toughest” race so far. He’ll face Muffy Davis, a Democrat from Ketchum.
“This year for us running up here is going to be a tough, tough year,” Miller told the crowd. “The Dems are going to be fired up. They’re going to be out there. We need to get our Republicans out there.”
Julie Lynn of Ketchum and Mike McFadyen of Fairfield, who are challenging Democratic incumbents Sen. Michelle Stennett of Ketchum and Rep. Sally Toone of Gooding, respectively, also delivered brief remarks.
Former Idaho GOP chairman Steve Yates, one of the speakers at Saturday’s event, described District 26 as “one of the typical battleground districts” in the state.
Yates told the Times-News he agrees with Leach’s belief that conservatives are more common in Blaine County than the current makeup of elected officials would suggest, but believes Republican voter turnout and engagement must be especially high this year for GOP candidates to win the District 26 legislative seats.
“One of the things that’s wonderful about Idaho is the sense of independence,” he continued. “People go about their lives without paying that much attention to politics and government, and they can have a good life. But every so often we need them to dial in and engage.”
Even in a county that leans further to the left than the rest of the state — and the rest of the legislative district, which also includes the redder Gooding, Lincoln, and Camas Counties — local GOP leaders suggested that the best way to win over Blaine voters is not through compromising ideological values, but by sticking to a solidly conservative message.
“I think that people in Blaine County kind of assume because it’s such a heavy Democratic county that why even get in the race, why even get involved,” Leach said in an interview with the Times-News. “Well, the reason why you get involved is because we do have the opportunity to offer a solution that is better than blaming America for problems or ‘Just because I’m a Democrat, I should be in office.’”
Region V Republican representative Dale Ewerson referenced remarks made by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan during a recent visit to Twin Falls, in which she described herself as a “progressive conservative.” Such an ideology, Ewerson said, can not exist in political practice.
“Those are two contradictory terms,” Ewerson said. “I don’t think it’s fair to the public to let them think you can be both.”
