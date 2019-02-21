HAILEY — As the state grapples with an overworked public defense system, one south-central Idaho county is establishing its own public defender’s office in the hope that it will make compliance with statewide reforms easier.
Blaine County, which currently contracts with private attorneys for public defense services, is now accepting applications for an in-house chief public defender to head the department. County officials expect that he or she will later be joined by one additional attorney, one paralegal and an administrative staff person.
The decision was made in light of recent statewide reforms to the public defense system, including new caseload standards from the Public Defense Commission approved by the Legislature last month, Commissioner Jacob Greenberg told the Times-News. Those guidelines were created in the wake of a study that found Idaho public defenders spend an average of four hours on each felony case — a far cry from the 38 hours they reported needing.
Blaine County hasn’t had any issues meeting the caseload standards set by the state, Greenberg said. But he and other officials believe establishing an in-house department, with attorneys who can dedicate all of their time and energy to public defense cases, will raise the quality of public defense in the county.
“We felt that we could do a better job meeting those standards having the public defense department in-house versus contracting for those services,” Greenberg said. “I think this in-house public defense department brings greater value to the process for public defense.”
Commissioners expect that the department head will be able to provide supervision and direction to less-experienced attorneys in the department, Greenberg said, and will be able to knowledgeably assign cases to different attorneys based on experience.
Other goals of establishing an in-house department, according to county officials, include closer communication between public defenders and commissioners, better tracking of public defense reporting data, and smoother collaboration between attorneys.
Blaine County is accepting applications for the chief public defender position until Feb. 28, and hopes to have filled the position by early April, Greenberg said. The county will then have until the end of the fiscal year to determine exactly what the department will look like and how many additional staff members to hire.
The department will work out of a remodeled space on the first floor of the courthouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.