Blaine County isolation order extended 1 week

HAILEY — Blaine County's self isolation order has been extended.

County commissioners voted 2-1 at a special meeting Saturday morning extending the county self-isolation order through April 19 at noon.

The order is more strict than the governor's statewide self-isolation order.

Ketchum and Bellevue have followed suit to extend the isolation order to include shutting down residential construction and commercial projects. Plumbers, electricians and other trades can only perform work that is immediate and essential. Residential services such as landscaping must cease.

In addition, the following restrictions apply:

Blaine County residents returning home from out of state must self-quarantine at home for 14 days. Visitors from out of state must also self-quarantine for 14 days.

Travel outside of Blaine County to obtain items otherwise available in the county is prohibited.

Any businesses permitted to operate under the March 25 statewide order shall comply with social-distancing requirements.