KETCHUM — Blaine County voters focused on environmental issues and affordable housing when casting their ballots in the local election.
Sam Linnet won Hailey City Council, Seat 3. Linnet put a focus on protecting green spaces and bringing affordable housing to the Valley. In a previous interview with the Times-News he said that he wanted to bring younger leadership to Hailey.
"I think the issues I'm focusing on are important to the people who live here," Linnet said. "It's a great place to have a career and family and I think my platform reflects that."
Juan Martinez won Hailey City Council, Seat 4, in a previous interview with the Times-News he said that he wanted to bring out engagement from the Hispanic community in Sun Valley. Clean energy was a large part of his campaign
The results are unofficial and are as current as 10:44 p.m. Nov. 5:
Hailey City Council, Seat 3 — Sam Linnet with 1,096 votes; Jeffrey Engelhardt with 369 votes.
Hailey City Council, Seat 4 — Juan Martinez had 891 votes; Pat Cooley had 569 votes.
Ketchum City Council (top two win) — Michael David with 700 votes; Jim Slanetz with 604 votes; Jen Smith with 524 votes; Mickey Garcia with 101 votes
Sun Valley City Council — Jane Conard had 163 votes; Michelle D. Griffith had 162 votes.
Ketchum Rural Fire District — Jed Gray had 228 votes; Gray Ottley had 227 votes.
Wood River Fire Protection District — Dennis Kavanagh had 169 votes; Seth Martin had 91 votes.
Blaine School District Zone 1 board of trustees — Amber Larna had 339 votes; Alexis Lindberg had 272 votes.
