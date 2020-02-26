Bill would end bipartisan requirement from Fish and Game Commission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Voters then saw the benefit of establishing a commission to manage Idaho’s wildlife and hunting and fishing opportunity, serving as an insulating layer from partisan influence.”

House minority leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said there isn’t an issue finding candidates and the bill is an unnecessary encroachment on Democrat’s input.

“There are very few protections for the minority to have a voice — one of those protections is statutory requirement that there be some balance on boards and commissions,” Rubel said. “I quite frankly think it is an abuse of supermajority power to use that power to eradicate all minority voices.”

Rep. Fred Wood, who previously served on the commission, said appointments are made based on experience with and views on the environment, and party affiliation doesn’t factor in.

“I don’t find this onerous,” said Wood, R-Burley. “The Senate still has to confirm it, and they serve at the pleasure of the governor, as they should.”

Chairman Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, said a Democratic governor could be elected and change the entire makeup of the commission.

“I believe we want the best people available without regard to party affiliation,” Gibbs said.

The bill heads to the full House.