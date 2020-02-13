BOISE — Those who have been wrongfully convicted would receive financial compensation from the state under a bill approved unanimously Thursday by the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee.
The bill would provide $60,000 for every year a wrongly convicted person spent in prison and $75,000 for every year spent on death row. An additional $25,000 is available for those who wrongfully spent time on parole on the sex offender registry.
Idaho is one of 15 states that does not offer compensation for exonerated people.
You have free articles remaining.
Exonerees have a two year period to file a claim. They may also seek other forms of compensation, including health insurance, and job and housing assistance.
The committee last week heard testimony last week from two men who served time in prison for crimes they did not commit, including Christopher Tapp, who was exonerated last year after serving more than 20 years for rape and murder.
Four people would be eligible for compensation under the bills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.