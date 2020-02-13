{{featured_button_text}}
Wrongly convicted men testify before Idaho lawmakers

Christopher Tapp, from left, Republican Rep. Doug Ricks and Charles Fain appeared before the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to testify in favor of legislation that would compensate the wrongly convicted. Tapp and Fain combined spent nearly 40 years in Idaho prisons for crimes they didn't commit after being convicted of murder. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

 Keith Ridler

BOISE — Those who have been wrongfully convicted would receive financial compensation from the state under a bill approved unanimously Thursday by the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee.

The bill would provide $60,000 for every year a wrongly convicted person spent in prison and $75,000 for every year spent on death row. An additional $25,000 is available for those who wrongfully spent time on parole on the sex offender registry.

Idaho is one of 15 states that does not offer compensation for exonerated people.

Exonerees have a two year period to file a claim. They may also seek other forms of compensation, including health insurance, and job and housing assistance.

The committee last week heard testimony last week from two men who served time in prison for crimes they did not commit, including Christopher Tapp, who was exonerated last year after serving more than 20 years for rape and murder.

Four people would be eligible for compensation under the bills.

