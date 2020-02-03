BOISE — The amount of sales tax revenue dedicated to transportation would double from 1% to 2% — an additional $18 million a year — under a bill approved Monday by the House.
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said Idaho is the third fastest-growing state in the country and a predictable source of money is needed to pay for transportation projects. “It is our obligation to be providing this very basic necessity of drivable roads, in part to support that economy and the continued growth in our economy,” DeMordaunt said.
About $36 million of the annual sales tax revenue would go to the Idaho Department of Transportation to pay for expansion and congestion mitigation projects under the bill — double the current dedication of $18 million.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, opposed the bill and said the state has already spent hundreds of millions on transportation in recent years from the gas tax and vehicle registration fees. The bill would take money from other state priorities like education, Gannon said.
“Our general fund is under considerable pressure already,” he said.
Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, agreed with Gannon that transportation has received significant investments but more is needed. Sales tax revenue is growing fast, bringing in nearly $2 billion a year, and the requested money is just a small portion of the growth, he said. “It is growth paying for itself,” he said.
The bill was approved 52-18 and now heads to the Senate.
