Bill would allow non-residents to conceal carry in Idaho cities without permit

BOISE — Most United States citizens could carry a concealed handgun anywhere in Idaho without a permit under a bill approved Monday by the House State Affairs Committee.

The bill would close the final gap in Idaho’s constitutional carry law, Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, said.

“As a citizen of the United States, I have the right — the God-given right — to protect those I love,” Zito said. “The Second Amendment protects and preserves that right, and the state of Idaho has a duty to protect the constitution and all the rights endowed upon us there.”

Idaho residents may carry concealed weapons without a permit nearly everywhere in the state. Those visiting from out of state may do the same except within city limits — a boundary that was extended in 2016 to Idaho residents only. The bill would grant the broad concealed carry protections in the state to all U.S. citizens.

An early version of the bill would have granted the right to all legal U.S. residents, including those with green cards. Zito said the change to only cover citizens was made to appease the Senate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill passed on a party-line vote with three Democrats voting no.