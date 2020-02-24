Bill would allow non-residents to conceal carry in Idaho cities without permit

BOISE — Most United States citizens could carry a concealed handgun anywhere in Idaho without a permit under a bill approved Monday by the House State Affairs Committee.
The bill would close the final gap in Idaho’s constitutional carry law, Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, said.
“As a citizen of the United States, I have the right — the God-given right — to protect those I love,” Zito said. “The Second Amendment protects and preserves that right, and the state of Idaho has a duty to protect the constitution and all the rights endowed upon us there.”
Idaho residents may carry concealed weapons without a permit nearly everywhere in the state. Those visiting from out of state may do the same except within city limits — a boundary that was extended in 2016 to Idaho residents only. The bill would grant the broad concealed carry protections in the state to all U.S. citizens.
An early version of the bill would have granted the right to all legal U.S. residents, including those with green cards. Zito said the change to only cover citizens was made to appease the Senate.
The bill passed on a party-line vote with three Democrats voting no.
Those with criminal records, drug users, fugitives, those who are mentally incapacitated, or subject to domestic violence protection orders cannot carry concealed weapons. But the law is self-policing, and opponents say the bill would make it even harder for law enforcement to identify those who may carry concealed weapons.
Rick Shackelford with Moms Demand Action said it would open Idahoans up to more risk of gun violence.
“(Concealed carry) is a privilege that comes with great responsibility and great risk,” Shackelford said. “This bill lowers the bar for those who carry hidden handguns in public and it could lead to violent criminals, teenagers from out of state, and people with no safety training legal carrying in our town-centers and our city streets.”
David Lang of Idaho Second Amendment Alliance said non-residents may already carry concealed handguns in 99% of the state and the bill is need to unify state law. It’s already impossible for law enforcement to know who can and can’t carry concealed until a crime is committed, he said.
“The founders of our nation gave us a Second Amendment. They didn’t put boundaries on it, they didn’t put ideologies on it. They said the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” Lang said. “I don’t agree with criminals having guns, I don’t know a good way to stop it.”
The bill now heads to the full House.