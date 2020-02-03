BOISE — Homeowners could use a sales or appraisal price to determine their property value if they disagree with the county assessor under a bill introduced Monday.
“I’m trying to prevent the shift that can happen when an assessor uses a higher number than the actual sales price or construction price or appraisal price of a project, which can drive up the new construction rolls and drive everybody else's property taxes up,” Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Moyle, who sponsored the bill, gave an example of a new subdivision in Star, where a resident purchased a house for $533,000 and the county immediately assessed the property at about $800,000. The homeowner disagreed and went through the appeal process, but they and their neighbors still paid the higher tax rate for the first year, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The bill would give homeowners the option of accepting the county’s assessment, or using a sales or appraisal price “when the assessor gets out of line, where he’s got the price way more than what the property is worth,” he said.
“What I was trying to do is find a way to force the assessor to use an appraisal or a sale that’s taken place … versus them coming up with a number out of thin air because there’s an incentive if an assessor wants to drive up the new construction roll,” he said.
Moyle acknowledged Idaho is a non-disclosure state and said he doesn’t want to force residents into sharing tax information. The bill “may be written wrong,” but the general concept needs to be considered further, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.