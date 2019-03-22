BOISE — A bill crafted with the help of a Magic Valley police chief was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on Friday.
House Bill 116 will tweak sexual assault kit laws passed in 2016 to require that all kits be processed, with the exception of cases where there is evidence that the assault claim was unfounded.
Supporters of the new law, including Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury, say making sure all kits are tested up front could help identify serial offenders and provide a safety net for victims who choose not to engage in a criminal investigation at first but may change their minds down the road.
"We’ve seen some great improvements all throughout our state since 2016," Kingsbury previously told the Times-News. "The hope from this amendment is that it will just make it simpler for law enforcement and will move us as close as we can to a test-all-kit state."
A total of 78 sexual assault kits collected across the state went untested in 2018, 23 of which weren’t tested because the victim chose not to move forward with the processing, according to an Idaho State Police report. Two of those 23 kits were collected by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office.
Those 23 kits would all be tested under the new law, which removes language in the 2016 law that provided a testing exemption for adult victims who indicate that they do not want their kits tested. There is still an exemption in the law, however, for situations where the victim requests the kit be collected anonymously, in accordance with the federal Violence Against Women Act.
One sexual assault kit collected by the Twin Falls Police Department was not tested in 2018, but not because the victim opted out. The kit was not processed because there was no evidence to support a crime being committed, according to the ISP report.
The bill was the result of four years of work by the Idaho Sexual Assault Kit Initiative working group, which is made up of law enforcement, prosecutors, medical professionals and advocacy groups from around the state.
"This legislation is the product of several years of work with multiple groups to come to the best solutions possible," the bill's sponsor, Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said in a statement. "Together, we will continue to build on our successes and work towards victim centered solutions where victims are treated with dignity and respect and justice is served."
