BOISE — A bill that would shift part of a dedicated fund from state police to the maintenance of transportation infrastructure will get a second chance on the Senate floor.
Senate Bill 1201, sponsored by Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, passed through the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday. The bill closely resembles an earlier House bill, also carried on the floor by Brackett, that died in the Senate on a 17-18 vote last week.
SB 1201 would take the 5 percent of the Highway Distribution Account that Idaho State Police currently receives and put it instead toward local and state roads and bridges. A five-year phase-out period would begin in Fiscal Year 2021 and reduce ISP’s share of the Highway Distribution Account by 1 percent each year.
Currently, 38 percent of the Highway Distribution Account goes to local units of government and 57 percent goes to the state highway account. The remaining 5 percent — or roughly $17 million — goes to ISP, which can only use the money for certain purposes, such as highway patrol.
If the Legislation passes, all of the roughly $75 million Idaho State Police currently receives in funding would need to come directly from the state's general fund. Some critics of House Bill 88 on the floor last week said they worried that making ISP dependent on the general fund for the money currently provided by the dedicated fund could draw funding away from education and other areas and could hurt ISP in the event of an economic downturn.
Brackett and some other supporters of the bill say they are confident the state could make up the difference to ISP with growth in revenue in the general fund.
"The Legislature will continue to fund the state police," Brackett said in the committee hearing Tuesday. "By voting for Senate Bill 1201, each of us is making the commitment that we will ensure that the state police is adequately funded."
Sen. Jim Rice, a Republican from Caldwell and supporter of the bill, pointed out that the Legislature could change the ISP funding model back in the future if needed.
"We don’t engrave on stone tablets like the Lord did," Rice said. "What is prudent today may not be prudent in 100 years.... It may not be always what we do as far as funding for state police, but it’s the right thing to do right now."
Sen. David Nelson, a Democrat from Moscow, was the only member of the Transportation Committee to vote against sending SB 1201 to the Senate floor with a do-pass recommendation.
