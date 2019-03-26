BOISE — A bill that would make it significantly more difficult to get a voter initiative on the ballot in Idaho advanced through a House committee on Tuesday despite opposition from a Magic Valley lawmaker.
Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, was one of two Republicans and three Democrats on the House State Affairs Committee to vote against sending Senate Bill 1159 to the House floor with a do-pass recommendation. The only other south-central Idaho lawmaker on the panel, Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, voted in favor of the bill.
SB 1159 would require a voter initiative to collect signatures from 10 percent of voters in 32 of Idaho's 35 legislative districts within a six-month time frame in order to get on the ballot; the current threshold is 6 percent of voters from 18 legislative districts over an 18-month time frame. The bill would also require the authors of ballot initiatives to include a fiscal impact statement and propose a funding source.
Supporters of the bill say it's a way to ensure that voters in more rural districts have a say in which initiatives make it onto the ballot.
"This is an initiative to protect the voice of the people," said the bill's House sponsor, Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay.
Opponents, who have dubbed SB 1159 the "Voter Revenge Act," characterize it as a response to the passage of a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid last November and argue that it will make the success of future initiatives more dependent on money than on grassroots support.
Wright Hartgen, who proposed that the committee instead send the bill to the House amending order for potential changes, said she liked some aspects of the bill, such as the fiscal note requirement and the acknowledgment of rural communities. While she wasn't in favor of raising the percentage threshold from 6 to 10 percent or shortening the signature-gathering period to six months, Wright Hartgen told the Times-News that she would have supported a bill requiring a ballot initiative to get a certain number of signatures from rural areas.
"Although I’m in Twin Falls right now, I come from a rural area, and it isn’t hard to go out and gather signatures," Wright Hartgen said. "It’s really quite easy to go out and gather signatures, and those people are important. And I think we need to count them."
Wright Hartgen added that she would have been happy with increasing the number of districts from 18 to 20, rather than to 32.
With the exception of Wright Hartgen and Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, support for SB 1159 among committee members Tuesday was largely divided by party, with the majority of Republicans on the panel voting in favor of the bill and all of the Democrats voting against.
But public testimony against the bill transcended party lines. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and former Idaho Senate Majority Leader Rod Beck came forward to voice their opposition, with the latter describing SB 1159 as "a solution in desperate search of a problem." Beck said he worried that changing the threshold would make it so that only initiatives backed by a significant amount of money, which could be used to advertise or to hire professional signature collectors, could get onto the ballot.
Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones also testified against the bill.
SB 1159 passed the full Senate last week with mixed support from Magic Valley lawmakers: Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, and Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, supported the bill, while Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, and Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, voted against.
The bill will now be considered by the full House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.