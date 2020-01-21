BOISE — A Senate committee did not move forward with a bill that would allow truck drivers with a lifetime ban from commercial driving to get back on the road.
The bill would offer a process for reinstatement to about 250 drivers with permanently revoked commercial licenses, said Brian Goeke, policy manager for the Department of Motor Vehicles.
“We have a shortage of (commercial) drivers in this country and in this state,” Goeke said. “We are just looking to offer an opportunity for people to get back to work and get back on the roads.”
The Senate Transportation Committee declined to approve the bill Tuesday and voted to hold it in committee.
Federal law requires states to suspend commercial driver licenses after a certain offense is committed, including driving under the influence, excessive speeding or reckless driving. A driver may receive a lifetime ban after a second conviction.
Goeke said most drivers with lifetime bans lost their license after two DUI convictions.
Recent federal changes allow states to develop a system to reinstate drivers with a lifetime ban. The bill, backed by the Idaho Department of Transportation, would outline that process in the state. Drivers could apply for reinstatement after 10 years of good driving and several other criteria.
But some who lost their license were convicted of more serious crimes, said Matthew Conde, government and public affairs director for AAA Idaho. If the bill were to move forward, those twice convicted of vehicular manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide need to be excluded from reinstatement, he said.
Goeke said two drivers in Idaho have lifetime bans related to vehicular manslaughter convictions. The only exclusions under the bill would be for human trafficking or felony drug distribution.
Conde also questioned the legitimacy of the qualifications for reinstatement.
“If you have a lifetime ban and you have to wait 10 years to apply, you’re going to have a 10-year clean record for driving a commercial vehicle because you haven’t been in one,” he said.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, shared Conde’s concerns and made the motion to hold the bill in committee. He said Idaho should offer a path for reinstatement, but the current bill is flawed.
“It really doesn’t get at the issue of what someone has done to change the circumstances that led to the problem,” he said.
