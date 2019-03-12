Try 3 months for $3
Teacher second job

Mara Howard, a first grade teacher at Horizon Elementary School in Jerome, works as a waitress at her second job Thursday at Scooter's Chillin' -N- Grillin' in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — A bill that would raise starting teacher pay in Idaho to $40,000 over two years is headed to the governor's desk. 

House Bill 153 passed the Senate on a 33-0-2 vote Tuesday afternoon, after passing the House 61-9-0. 

The minimum teacher salary statewide is currently $35,800, although some Magic Valley school districts supplement salaries beyond what the state covers. The bill, if signed into law, would raise the minimum base salary to $38,500 for the 2019-20 school year and to $40,000 for the 2020-21 school year. 

"Education is becoming more and more of a priority on the minds of the people of Idaho," said Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, debating in support of the bill. "I think it sends a message of support to our teachers in the state." 

Some Magic Valley school officials previously told the Times-News that they saw raising starting teacher salaries as a positive step, but had concerns about pay for more experienced teachers. 

In Senate floor debate, Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, acknowledged such concerns, but said she saw House Bill 153 as a "good start." 

"This is a good way to encourage our students who graduate from our Idaho colleges and universities to stay here in Idaho," Ward-Engelking said. 

A fiscal note for the bill estimates a cost of about $3.79 million in fiscal year 2020 and $7.66 million in FY 2021. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments