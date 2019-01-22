Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE (AP) — Idaho's House has approved a bill intended to promote government transparency by exempting public records requests from a sales tax on top of copying and other fees.

The House passed the bill with a 67-0 vote on Monday.

Officials say the change clarifies existing law.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments