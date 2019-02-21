BOISE — A bill to make human trafficking a standalone crime in Idaho passed through the Senate unanimously Thursday.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Todd Lakey of Nampa, would make human trafficking an independent criminal offense. Under current law, a person may only be charged with trafficking as an enhancement on top of another crime.
Human trafficking charges are extremely rare in Twin Falls County, but that doesn’t mean trafficking never happens in south-central Idaho. Boise-based advocates and law enforcement officers say they frequently come across anecdotal evidence of trafficking in the Magic Valley, as the Times-News previously reported. But trafficking can be difficult to detect, and harder to investigate and prosecute.
If Senate Bill 1005a is passed, investigating and prosecuting trafficking crimes may become a little bit easier.
"As we’re learning more about it, we’re looking for ways to better combat the problem in Idaho," Lakey said.
The bill was praised on the floor by Sen. Jim Rice, a Republican from Caldwell.
"We use the term human trafficking, but what this is is slavery. It’s serial rape. It’s serial abuse," Rice said. "It’s a very, very serious crime on its own. And this bill makes it such."
SB 1005a bill passed on a 34-0-1 vote, with all south-central Idaho senators present and voting in favor of the bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.