BOISE — Idaho will keep springing ahead and falling back, for the time being, the state's House of Representatives decided Friday.
A bill from a District 23 lawmaker to eliminate daylight saving time died on a 15-54-1 vote, with two south-central Idaho representatives voting in favor of the bill and eight voting against.
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, and Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, voted to pass Zito's bill to exempt Idaho from daylight saving time. Lickley told the Times-News after the vote that she supported the bill because of the number of calls and emails she fielded from constituents on the matter.
"The number of people that have reached out to me about daylight savings has been unbelievable," Lickley said. "And I thought, 'You know, it’s a reasonable request. I'm going to support it.'"
Rep. Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, and Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, voted against the bill.
Davis and other critics argued on the floor that eliminating daylight saving time could inconvenience cyclists, hikers, and other recreationists who like to spend their evenings outside.
"In the summer months, they work all day, and expect to take that time afterward to be able to enjoy outdoor recreational pursuits," Davis said.
Minority Leader Rep. Mat Erpelding of Boise, owner of Idaho Mountain Guides, similarly expressed concern that the bill could cause outdoor recreation businesses to lose money.
"This is an important piece of our communities that matters, and doing this will harm our communities," Erpelding said.
Zito told the House after the vote that she had brought the bill because voters in her district asked her to.
"You get all these calls: 'Do something, do something, do something,'" Zito said. "It is just fascinating all the phone calls and information. I just don’t know what to say."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.