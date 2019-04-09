BOISE (AP) — Legislation to create a panel of lawmakers that will monitor how federal laws affect Idaho's sovereignty has been signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little.
Little late last week signed the bill to create the panel that will include 10 lawmakers, but additional members can be added to subcommittees if needed to look at particular issues.
The amended version also only allows the committee to hire private attorneys if both the Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tem approve.
About 62 percent, or 51,000 square miles, of the state is managed by the federal government. The Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service approve grazing permits, logging contracts and mining operations. Some contend that federal agencies place too many restrictions on those lands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.