BOISE — Legislation that would cap the amount of money counties can charge a person on supervised pretrial release has returned for the second year in a row, but this time it won’t significantly affect Twin Falls County if passed.
Senate Bill 1093, which passed unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee on Monday, would codify the already common practice of requiring that defendants be supervised as a condition of their release while they await trial, while also limiting the fee counties can charge those defendants to $75 a month. Thirty Idaho counties, including Twin Falls, currently have supervised pretrial release programs in place; 20 charge defendants fees ranging from $25 to $100 per month for supervision.
A similar piece of failed legislation in 2018 would have capped pretrial supervision fees at a much lower $30 a month — a fraction of the $150 per month Twin Falls County was charging at the time. But since then, the county has lowered its rate to $2.50 a day, or roughly $75 a month, falling in line with the proposed 2019 bill.
Twin Falls County first looked into lowering its fees after the issue hit the statehouse last year, Commissioner Jack Johnson said. At the time, it had the highest fees of any county in the state at $5 a day.
“We believe we shouldn’t be in the business of making money,” Johnson told the Times-News. “When the Legislature started looking at making a rule on that, it kind of pushed us to say ‘Hey, let’s look at this too to see if we’re in the ballpark or not.’”
The lower fees, which went into effect in September, didn’t prompt any changes to the pretrial release program itself, Kevin Sandau, director of probation services for Twin Falls County, told the Times-News. Since then, the amount of revenue coming in hasn’t gone down, even while the number of people in the program has remained consistent.
Sandau said the county doesn’t know for sure why revenue has remained steady, but he believes it may be because more people can afford to pay the lowered fees.
“The only thing we can attribute it to is that the lower cost has made it easier for people to pay,” Sandau said. “We’ll have to see over time, but so far it looks like it’s not going to have a big impact.”
While SB 1093 wouldn’t affect fees in Twin Falls County, it would allow counties to collect fees through the Odyssey online court filing system, a change Sandau said he is in favor of. Counties currently rely on their own fee authority to collect pretrial supervision fees.
Though similar to last year’s bill, SB 1093 isn’t identical to its predecessor. In this version, a defendant won’t be required to pay any supervision fee unless he or she is actually convicted of the offense, addressing a concern some lawmakers had with the 2018 legislation.
