Bill shortening Idaho candidates’ filing period could be amended after confusion about timeline

BOISE — A bill introduced in the Idaho Legislature that would shorten the time period that candidates have to file paperwork to run for office has hit a snag that would likely prevent the legislation from taking effect before this year’s primary election, should the bill pass into law.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Thursday to send House Bill 567 out for possible amendments after the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, incorrectly described how the new filing deadlines would work during the bill’s public hearing.

House Bill 567 makes changes to the timeframe for precinct, county, city or state candidates to file their official declaration of candidacy forms prior to a primary election.

Under the bill, the timeframe for filing declaration of candidacy forms would be shortened from two weeks to one. The bill called for opening the filing period at the same time as in current law, on the 12th Monday before the primary election. The change would apply to when the filing window would close. Under the language of the bill, the filing period would close on the 11th Friday before the election. Whereas under current law, the filing window closes on the 10th Friday before the primary election.

Crane included an emergency clause on his bill that would have made it effective immediately upon being signed into law and applicable to the candidate filing period ahead of this year’s primary election.

The practical effect of the bill passing with the emergency clause in place would mean the filing window would be open from Feb. 28 through March 4, instead of from Feb. 28 through March 11, as it would under current law.

But that’s not what Crane told legislators during the bill’s public hearing.

“So the filing period this year would be from the 7th of March through the 11th of March,” Crane told legislators.

Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, caught the error during the hearing, but legislators initially moved forward anyway.

“So I do believe we actually move the deadline a week earlier by going 11 weeks before the election rather than 10,” Young said, responding to a comment from Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise.

Crane said one of the reasons he brought the bill was because legislators put off working on the big issues until after the filing deadline.

“You can watch on the House floor, you can sit here and watch it in committee,” Crane said. “Members are obsessed with watching the filing.”

“It’s an obsession that paralyzes this body,” Crane added.

Hollie Conde, legislative and lands coordinator for Conservation Voters of Idaho, asked legislators to oppose the bill, saying it would erect more last-minute barriers to new people running for elected office.

“We feel like it would discourage new folks from stepping up to run for office,” Conde said.

After some debate, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, made a motion to send the bill out for amendments to remove the emergency clause. Removing the emergency clause would make it so the substance of the bill would remain the same but the changes to the deadline would not take effect until July 1, after this year’s primary elections.

Then, Crane said his “lifeline” corrected him about the changes his bill would make to the filing deadline dates and told him there was an argument being made that the emergency clause would create a tight timeline.

“Sitting here doing the math on that, even if we got this on the floor tomorrow, we voted on it on Monday, it gets to the Senate, there is an argument that folks are making here that it is going to be very compressed and could cause confusion,” Crane said. “I don’t care if it’s two years from now, I just want the policy change.”

Crane is the chairman of the House State Affairs Committee and has served in the Idaho Legislature for 16 years.

If the Idaho House of Representatives takes the bill up for amendment, any representative may propose any amendment.

