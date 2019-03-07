BOISE — Testimony on Wednesday for a bill that would change the process for putting urban renewal funds toward constructing municipal buildings and certain other structures revolved mostly around two projects in Boise, but the legislation could affect Twin Falls as well.
House Bill 217 would change state code to require the approval of 55 percent of local voters in order for an urban renewal agency to spend public money on the construction or remodeling of a municipal building or a multipurpose sports stadium complex.
The bill passed through the House Revenue & Taxation Committee on a 14-2 vote Wednesday.
“The underlying premise of this entire legislation is to establish [that] it’s meaningful and useful to ask the voters of a district that are going to pay for an investment,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Robert Anderst of Nampa, told the committee.
Most of the public testimony in favor of the bill revolved around controversial plans for a new library and multi-use sports stadium in Boise. But Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency executive director Nathan Murray told the Times-News the bill could have impacts locally as well.
“Urban renewal is one of the few tools in Idaho that we have to do this kind of redevelopment activity,” Murray said. “I think any kind of reach by the Legislature to keep taking out some of that authority, we would be against. We’re comfortable with what we have, and we believe we’ve been using it responsibly.”
Part of Murray’s objection to the bill stems from confusion around some of the definitions contained in it.
“It does create a little bit of concern for us, because some of the issues maybe aren’t as clear as they could be,” Murray said.
The bill defines a multipurpose sports stadium complex as any venue for outdoor sports, concerts or other events, consisting of “a field or stage either partly or completely surrounded by a tiered structure designed to allow spectators to stand or sit and view the event.”
It’s possible that definition could apply to projects like Twin Falls’s Downtown Commons, which includes a stage area and some seating. If passed into law, the bill could also affect a potential project in Rock Creek Park that may include an amphitheater, Murray noted.
“I don’t know if it’s exactly clear on what it is it’s trying to limit other than ‘Hey Boise, we don’t want you building a sports complex,’” Murray said, adding: “What we do now is pretty in-the-open anyway. I don’t know that a vote is going to be any more beneficial, other than politicizing it more than it has been.”
While the URA would need voter approval to spend taxpayer money on constructing or remodeling municipal buildings, it would not require a vote to put money toward infrastructure improvements.
Rep. Mat Erpelding, a Democrat from Boise, was one of two committee members to vote against the bill, along with Rep. Rob Mason, also a Democrat from Boise.
Erpelding said he had concerns about the bill’s removal of a certain threshold included in current law. As state code stands now, municipal building projects only require a vote if the URA is contributing to 51 percent or more of the total project cost.
“I agree there’s nothing wrong with asking the public for their input,” Erpelding said. But “if you lower this 51 percent threshold you really create difficulties for URBs to be able to make any type of investment using public dollars.
“By striking that line of 51 percent or more of the total project cost, you create a problem that is far beyond what’s happening with the city of Boise,” Erpelding added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.