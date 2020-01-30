BOISE — Residents would be notified if their city or county intends to recover uncollected property taxes under a bill approved Wednesday by the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, said his bill would improve transparency in the process, and could “even add a little bit of public pressure to not have them reserve that portion.”
Taxing districts (cities, counties, etc.) may raise property taxes each year by up to 3%. If they raise their budget by less, the uncollected money is reserved and can be collected later.
The bill would require taxing districts to explicitly state in a public resolution the amount of property taxes being reserved in order to be eligible to collect them in the future.
Twin Falls city administrator Travis Rothweiler said the bill is fine on its own, but he’s concerned with it in the context of other bill's the Legislature is considering to restrict the use of property taxes.
“My larger concern is the totality of all of the bills that are proposed, and the impact to local governments like Twin Falls it the pass,” he said. “There could be really big impacts to our ability to provide a basic level of service to our citizens.”
Rothweiler said the city is already transparent in how it uses its foregone balance — state law currently requires the city to provide a notice of intent and hold a public meeting if it plans to use the foregone balance.
Twin Falls has a foregone balance of $1,416,284. The city increased it’s budget by 3% in fiscal year 2020 and did not add to its balance. Last year, the city recovered about $770,000 from the foregone balance to pay for ongoing projects, including restoring sidewalks near schools, redesigning the road to Dierkes Lake, and the Shoshone Street Archway project.
