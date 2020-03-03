Bill aimed at restricting abortion funding headed for Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“As a society, we allowed things incrementally creep in that we didn’t agree with, that we didn’t comport, a little bit at a time,” she said. “It’s going to take us good hard work to unwind what’s been done.”

Democratic Rep. Melissa Wintrow said the legislation was an attack on Planned Parenthood and the many health services it provides that include cancer screening, pregnancy testing and birth control.

“This bill does nothing but harass and try to choke out services for women and families,” she said. “I’m tired of the assault on this organization.”

The Idaho attorney general’s office has warned lawmakers that the legislation would likely draw lawsuits.

Opponents say the bill targets qualified Medicaid providers, which under federal law must be included in exceptions and allowed to receive taxpayer dollars.

“It is not included in this bill,” said Democratic Rep. John Gannon, an attorney, “and, therefore, it is not legally defensible.”

However, Zollinger, also an attorney, said the Idaho legislation is patterned after an Ohio anti-abortion law that blocks public money for Planned Parenthood.