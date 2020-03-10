Biden wins Idaho presidential primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Officials predicted the switch to a Democratic primary this year from a caucus could significantly increase the number of participants, and play a role in the outcome.

President Donald Trump had little difficulty winning the Republican primary, and is expected to do the same in the heavily Republican state in the November general election. He got Ruth Kyle's vote on Tuesday.

“I think he's doing a great job,” she said. “He's just got the economy going full blast."

Idaho last year was the nation's fastest-growing state, with close to 37,000 new residents boosting its population to nearly 1.8 million. That's a 2.1% population increase.

In the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the deeply conservative state has seen a population jump of more than 200,000. Studies indicate many have come from liberal-leaning California, Oregon and Washington.

But it's not clear if those new residents are bringing blue-state politics or are Republicans fleeing the coast for conservative Idaho.