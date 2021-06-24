Biden to meet with Western governors about wildfires, vows to raise firefighter pay

In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has signed off on $100 million in emergency funding after wildfires ravaged rural Arizona this month, the Arizona Mirror said.

In Montana, the Robertson Draw Fire and other blazes already are kicking off what could be a devastating fire season, the Daily Montanan reported.

“The last few days we’ve seen droughts and wildfire in the West,” Biden said, according to the pool report. “We’ve seen tornadoes in Illinois, flooding in the South and Mid-Atlantic. Extreme weather doesn’t confine itself, as you all know, to state lines. These crises require pro-active federal response. It’s just not just the states.”

Biden at the event was flanked by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Homeland Security Adviser and Deputy National Security Adviser Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the pool report said.

“We’re going to bring every resource to bear to be prepared, to respond and to help people recover,” Biden said. “It’s a big challenge, and we’re making sure FEMA and other front-line agencies have what they need to continue getting the job done. And I insist on being ready for whatever comes our way. That’s what this is all about.”

He added: “The drought in the West is just astounding. … Fires have already started. Flooding. So, we’re in for a tough season but I think we’ve got to be prepared, (have) every resource available.”

