Best or worst legislative session in Idaho history? Depends on whom you ask.

Depending on whom you ask, the 2021 legislative session was either a productive success on multiple fronts, or one of the worst sessions of all time.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said House Republicans achieved the four goals they set before the session:

Passing income and property tax cuts.

Increasing funding for K-12 education.

Passing a transportation funding package.

Addressing emergency orders, the separation of powers and gubernatorial authority.

“It’s been a very successful session in that we have passed one of the largest, if not the largest, income tax cut (in state history), along with a rebate that will go directly to every Idahoan,” Bedke told the Idaho Capital Sun late Wednesday night.

House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, had a similar assessment.

“The issues that we promised our constituents that we would deal with, we have got all of those accomplished,” Crane said in an interview late Wednesday on the House floor. “In my 15-year career, this has to go down as one of the top three legislative sessions.”

Republican approval was not just limited to the House.