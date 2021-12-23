Bellevue mayor appointed to replace Davis in Legislature

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Thursday appointed Ned Burns to replace Rep. Muffy Davis in the Idaho House.

Burns, the mayor of Bellevue, will fill the District 26 House seat opening created on Dec. 3 when Little appointed Davis to the Blaine County Commission.

The Legislature convenes on Jan. 10.

A native of Twin Falls, Burns moved to the Wood River Valley in 2000 after graduating from the University of Montana. He is a real estate agent and was elected to the Bellevue City Council before being elected mayor in 2018. He was reelected in 2020.

He has also served as a substitute for Davis and Rep. Sally Toone in the Idaho Legislature.

A Democrat, he will serve the rest of Davis' term, which ends at the end of 2022. He plans to then run for reelection to the House, but the district boundaries will change as a result of this year's redistricting.

“I’m humbled and honored to be appointed to fill out the remainder of Rep. Davis’ term by Gov. Little, and excited to get to work bettering the lives of all District 26 residents and Idahoans everywhere. I look forward to bringing my perspective and ideas to all of the issues we’ll be addressing in the upcoming legislative session,” Burns said in a statement. “I hope to help advance smart, well-crafted policy to better our state for future generations by making critical investments in infrastructure and public education, as well as finding real solutions to provide meaningful property tax relief — all of which are my top priorities and where our focus should be in 2022. It’s time to move Idaho forward.”

Burns was one of three names submitted to the governor’s office to fill the vacancy by the Idaho Democratic Party’s District 26 Legislative Committee, which was responsible for selecting candidates.

“I’m thrilled Gov. Little chose Ned as my successor,” Davis said in a statement. “Ned is well prepared to jump into the role and hit the ground running to best represent the constituents of District 26.”

Davis, who was in her second term in the House, asked to move to the county commission because of the difficulty of being in a superminority in the Legislature and the lack of health and safety precautions in the Capitol during the last Legislative session.

Davis will start as a commissioner in January and serve through the remainder of the term in January of 2023.

Jack Nelsen of Jerome, the former vice chair of the Jerome County Republican Central Committee and a member of the College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees, has also announced plans to run next year for the Davis' former House seat, which will be District 35, composed of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

