Bedke: ‘We’re going to be deliberate’ on lt. gov.’s request to look at vaccine rules

“This has left numerous employees with these major health care companies with little recourse for not wanting to take the emergency use authorized vaccine,” McGeachin wrote.

Idaho is an “at will” employment state, Bedke noted. That means the employer or the employee may terminate their work relationship at any time, for almost any reason.

Health care workers have long been required to be immunized against influenza, hepatitis and other infectious diseases, he said, adding that nobody wants to send family members or friends into a hospital and “have them come back with some kind of virus.”

The Senate would have to return to Boise to vote on a new law, too, Bedke noted. And he’s not getting the impression that the Senate wants to rush into this request, he said.

“First stop is with the Senate. And the sign I’m getting is that they’re going to go very slow on this,” he said.

“There’s been over 300 million doses given with minimal problems, and couple that with the fact that Idaho is all about reducing regulations and staying out of the relationship between employer and employees,” he said.

“A tightly held tenet of the Republican Party is to stay out of the employer-employee relationship,” he said.