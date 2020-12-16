Bedke: Session to begin on schedule unless two-thirds vote to change rules

During the organizational session earlier this month, legislators approved the same rules for 2021 as the rules that governed the previous session, which require legislators to be in their seats on the floor to debate and vote.

Legislators likely would not be able to find a two-thirds majority to approve a rule to delay the start of the session, Rubel said last week.

With the organizational sessional complete, it isn’t even clear there would be an opportunity to vote on a rules change before the session kicks off.

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said it would only take a majority vote to pass a bill to allow remote voting and he thinks that might be a more realistic solution.

Democrats say their concerns come down to safety as the coronavirus continues to spread, pressure mounts on hospitals and deaths increase.

During the Dec. 2-3 organizational session inside the Statehouse, Democrats and some Republicans masked up. But many Republicans did not wear masks and some huddled in close groups while waiting to choose their floor seats.