Bechtel-led team protests Idaho Cleanup Project contract

IDAHO FALLS — A Bechtel-led team is contesting the U.S. Department of Energy’s decision to award the Idaho Cleanup Project contract to the Jacobs Technology Inc. group Idaho Environmental Coalition, according to a Bechtel source who spoke on background.

The Bechtel subsidiary, Idaho Remediation Company, lodged a protest with the DOE on June 15, according to the Government Accountability Office’s website. Idaho Remediation Company was formed in November 2015 according to Delaware’s Department of State Division of Corporations website.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management has sent a letter of intent to extend Fluor’s contract with the Idaho Cleanup Project for up to 90 days, according to Ann Riedesel, Fluor’s director of communications. Fluor, which has held the contract since 2016, chose to not protest the DOE decision.

Idaho Environmental Coalition was supposed to take over the project from Fluor on Oct. 1.