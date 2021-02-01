At U.S. Capitol riot, residents of Boise and Idaho were online and on ‘sacred ground’

A day after the Capitol riot, the two took to Facebook Live and explained their experiences at the Capitol. Yvonne St Cyr said on the livestream that she “made CNN” when she leaned out a window and reportedly yelled “this is our house.”

“God put me in that window, so I’m assuming God put me on CNN screaming like a mad woman,” St Cyr said. “So hey, maybe I’m going to get arrested again, but I would get arrested and I would die for this country. So no regrets.”

In a second Jan. 7 livestream on Facebook, Yvonne St Cyr said she stayed in the Capitol to charge her phone, and repeated that she did not physically harm anyone. She echoed the false narrative perpetuated by Trump and his supporters that the presidential election was “stolen,” and said those who participated in the Capitol riot were “patriots” who “wanted their voices to be heard.”

More than 150 people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the events that day, and federal officials have said that number could continue to grow.

As of Friday, Yvonne St Cyr’s Facebook page was not publicly visible. However, a post on Troy St Cyr’s page indicates that his wife was in “Facebook Jail,” meaning her page was temporarily suspended by the social media giant.