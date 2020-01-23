TWIN FALLS — The Urban Renewal Agency’s budget will be $10,000 lighter than it should have been this year due to a methodology error by the county assessor’s office.
“It’s fixed now,” County Assessor Brad Wills said at last Monday’s URA meeting. “Taxpayers did not pay any more than they would have.”
The mistake occurred due to a misunderstanding of the rules for URA taxing districts, which are known as allocation areas. The assessor’s office years ago incorrectly raised an allocation area’s base property value. The mixup benefited taxpayers slightly, and over time likely cost the URA several thousand dollars each year the mistake occurred.
There are several URA allocation areas in Twin Falls, but the error only affected one of them, known as area 4-1.
URA allocation area 4-1 was formed in the late 1990s, and covers much of the central and southern downtown area, as well as sizeable chunks along Washington Street South and Eastland Drive South.
The URA receives its tax revenue based on the difference between an allocation area’s base property value and its present market value. If property values go up, the URA gets more money.
That sets the URA apart from the city, school district and other taxing districts, which set levy rates based on their budgets. Budget-based taxing districts did not lose or gain money because of the mistake.
If 4-1’s base property value had never changed, the county assessor’s office never would never have made a mistake. However, during the early 2000s and the Great Recession, the overall property value of 4-1 dipped below the base value from the late 1990s.
Based on Idaho’s URA rules, when an allocation area’s base value drops, it can never bounce back. But, when the economy improved and property became more valuable, the county assessor’s office reset the base value to its original number from the late 1990s.
“We thought it could go back up to where that high value was before,” Wills, who has been the county assessor since late 2017, said. “Where it shouldn’t have gone up, we went up.”
That resulted in the base value being $743,000 too high. The URA could have received tax revenue on that $743,000.
Wills said he doesn’t know how much the mistake could have cost the URA over the years.
It would probably be impractical for the URA to attempt to recover the $10,000. The agency would likely have to sue the county, then receive a ruling from a judge that would allow them to tax property owners.
But $10,000 is a small number when spread out across the entire allocation area. The URA would be seeking 35 cents for every $100,000 in value. If you live in 4-1 and your house is worth $300,000, you’d have to give up the $1.05 you saved this year.
“The idea of trying to reclaim this money is ludicrous,” URA Councilwoman Perri Gardner said.
The URA received about $3.5 million in tax revenue this year from 4-1. From all of its allocation areas, the URA took in about $5 million.
URA Councilman Rudy Ashenbrener said that trying to get back the $10,000 would be more trouble than it’s worth — the agency decided not to attempt it.
“I don’t think it’s no big deal,” Ashenbrener said of the mistake. “But I think it’s a lot less of a deal than if you ask people for money.”
