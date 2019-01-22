BOISE — A rising share of high school students taking classes at the College of Southern Idaho is forcing the college to look for creative ways to adapt, CSI President Jeff Fox told the state Legislature in presentations Monday.
Leaders from Idaho’s four community colleges, including CSI, visited the statehouse to present budget requests to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and update the Senate Education Committee on recent achievements and challenges.
One challenge in recent years, Fox and his fellow presidents told lawmakers, has been adapting their institutions to accommodate the growing body of dual credit enrollees: high school students taking classes for both college and high school credit. More than half of CSI’s 12,679 students are now in dual credit programs, but — because these classes cost less — they only account for roughly 4 percent of the school’s student revenue.
The growing popularity of dual credit classes is good news for Magic Valley high school students, Fox told legislators, particularly gifted students in small, rural districts with limited class offerings. But the program has also forced administrators to consider new questions related to revenue and campus infrastructure. And, as these high schoolers graduate to college, it could change the way colleges look at student retention.
“This will change the dynamics of community colleges, period,” College of Western Idaho President Bert Glandon told the Senate Education Committee.
At CSI, dual credit classes are taught in one of three ways: on the CSI campus, in the high school by a CSI professor, or in the high school by a trained high school teacher. This has lessened the need for full-time faculty on campus, Fox said. “We take advantage of some of the really good high school teachers we have,” Fox told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “Those are some of the ways we deal with changes in the demographics.”
But as the need for full-time faculty on campus decreases, the need for staff to overlook and work within the dual credit program has increased. The college now has roughly 15 staff members dedicated to the program, including counselors and advisers with offices inside the high schools.
“We increase the number of opportunities, we increase the infrastructure costs,” Fox said.
CSI has requested $14,337,300 from the state for fiscal year 2020 — less than the $14,540,200 recommended by Gov. Brad Little in his proposed budget. The Legislature appropriated $14,305,800 to the college in fiscal year 2018 and $14,464,000 in fiscal year 2019.
