As coronavirus spreads, some neighbor states have paused reopening. Here’s why Idaho hasn’t

With more people venturing out, COVID-19 illness clusters have been reported by several of the state’s health districts, including possible exposures at bars in downtown Boise.

“Even though we have entered Stage 4 and businesses are open, it’s important to keep doing the things we all should be doing to protect ourselves, our families, friends, neighbors and people in the community,” wrote Elke Shaw-Tulloch, the administrator of the Division of Public Health and the state’s public health officer, in a recent IDHW blog post.

“It is our social responsibility to take precautionary measures and protect those people around us who may not be able to protect themselves. If we stay this course, we can continue to safely keep the doors open to businesses and connect with our friends and families.”

Although the number of cases may be increasing, Idaho has not experienced an overwhelming increase in hospitalizations, unlike Oregon and Utah. Idaho’s reopening plan calls for a minimum of 50 available ventilators and 50 available ICU beds. Since May 1, the state has reported no fewer than 447 available ventilators and 92 available ICU beds on a given day.