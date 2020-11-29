As Biden promises renewed climate change focus, will his policies help or hurt Idaho?

BOISE — Idaho and its public lands have been out of the spotlight during the past four years of the Trump presidency, and, for the moment, that’s not expected to change.

President Donald Trump made achieving “energy dominance” one of his top policy priorities, which left Idaho out of some of his administration’s most controversial decisions. Expanded oil and gas leasing on public lands and opening places like the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling brought environmental opposition and national attention.

But Idaho’s small and moribund oil and gas industry was neither benefited by Trump nor will it be affected by the Democratic turnaround expected on that issue. What will change is climate policy, a recognition the United States and the world need to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide by 2050 or face catastrophic and irreversible effects like rising sea levels, melting glaciers, droughts, floods, and uncontrollable wildfires.

That could bring new standards for building and a further shift of energy use from fossil fuels to wind, solar and nuclear for electrical power. The Biden administration also has called for a transition from gasoline fueled vehicles, as well as farm and industry equipment, to electricity and other alternatives.