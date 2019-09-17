TWIN FALLS — Police officers in Twin Falls and Jerome could soon be working together to pursue suspects and investigate crimes in neighboring cities.
Twin Falls City Council signed on to an agreement Monday that prioritizes collaboration between area law enforcement agencies and defines procedures agencies must follow when operating in other jurisdictions.
The agreement provides a formal partnership between agencies, said Twin Falls Chief of Police Craig Kingsbury.
“Our criminals don’t necessarily just stay within one jurisdictional boundary,” Kingsbury told council members.
All law enforcement agencies in Twin Falls and Jerome counties are named in the agreement, including:
- Twin Falls County Sheriff
- Jerome County Sheriff
- Twin Falls Police Department
- Kimberly-Hansen Police Department
- Filer Police Department
- Buhl Police Department
- Jerome Police Department
The document states that officers working in another agency’s jurisdiction “will enjoy full power of investigation and arrest” consistent with Idaho law. It defines terms allowing officers to pursue vehicles into other jurisdictions and provides a framework for collaboration in mass casualty or other catastrophic events.
Much of the document outlines procedures for communication between agencies. Officers entering into another jurisdiction may request assistance from the agency, and it may be provided depending on availability.
It also states agencies are responsible for any damage caused by their officers, and officers must maintain a standard of professional conduct in other jurisdictions.
The agreement provides clear expectations for agencies and officers, and a lawsuit between agencies is unlikely, said Shayne Nope, Twin Falls city attorney. He added there is some concern for a lawsuit from a suspect impacted by the expanded boundaries.
As of Monday’s meeting, the document still needs approval from leaders of Filer, Buhl and the Idaho State Police.
