TWIN FALLS — Plans for a 30-foot tall archway over a downtown street are nearly finalized.
Twin Falls City Council approved entering contract negotiations Monday with Lytle Signs for the construction of a $347,353 archway spanning Shoshone Street near City Park.
The archway, a 113-foot long imitation of the Perrine Bridge, will feature electronic message boards on either side to display non-commercial information, such as city events, nonprofit activities and emergency warnings. Steel structures designed to resemble the rock walls of the Snake River Canyon will hold up the bridge.
A citizen’s advisory committee was created to design the archway and develop a plan to pay for it. The committee raised more than $121,000 in donations for the project.
The city pledged about $193,000 for the project.
Lytle Signs was the only company to bid on the project after the city submitted a request for construction of the project in July, but the bid was above the expected amount.
Some of the difference will be made up by in-kind donations received by the city totaling $22,717 to help build the archway. Lytle Signs has agreed to work with those who donated their services for the project, committee facilitator Kathy Markus said.
The advisory committee estimated it had about $5,000 left to raise at a meeting Thursday.
“Slowly but surely we’re getting there,” Markus said. “We appreciate every single penny.”
Begging and pleading for money for new fire substations, new jail facilities as of late... and we get this nonsense!
