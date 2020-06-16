Archway message boards to be used for public safety alerts, community event info

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Electronic message boards on the new 30-foot tall archway in downtown Twin Falls will include public safety alerts, government messaging and community event information.

The Twin Falls City Council approved a resolution Monday setting rules for the message boards attached to the archway over Shoshone Street near City Park.

The resolution says messages will be ordered with the following priority:

Public safety alerts and notices

Twin Falls city services and events

Other government services and events

Other civic or community events

After prioritization, messages will be posted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Civic and community events may be posted for a maximum of 14 days.

The resolution sets guidelines for an application and review process. There is no application fee, though one could be added in the future.

The archway went up in late April. It’s a 30-foot tall, 113-foot long imitation of the Perrine Bridge held up by steel structures designed to resemble the rock walls of the Snake River Canyon.