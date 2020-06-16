You are the owner of this article.
Archway message boards to be used for public safety alerts, community event info
Archway message boards to be used for public safety alerts, community event info

Adding signs to the archway

Lytle Signs employees install platforms for signs Wednesday at the new city archway on Shoshone Street in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Electronic message boards on the new 30-foot tall archway in downtown Twin Falls will include public safety alerts, government messaging and community event information.

The Twin Falls City Council approved a resolution Monday setting rules for the message boards attached to the archway over Shoshone Street near City Park.

The resolution says messages will be ordered with the following priority:

  • Public safety alerts and notices
  • Twin Falls city services and events
  • Other government services and events
  • Other civic or community events
  • After prioritization, messages will be posted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Civic and community events may be posted for a maximum of 14 days.

The resolution sets guidelines for an application and review process. There is no application fee, though one could be added in the future.

The archway went up in late April. It’s a 30-foot tall, 113-foot long imitation of the Perrine Bridge held up by steel structures designed to resemble the rock walls of the Snake River Canyon.

Entry Archway Install_take 1 from Lytle Signs on Vimeo.

Council members approved entering a $347,353 contract with Lytle Signs in October to complete the project. The city pledged about $190,000 for the project, and the rest was paid for through donations, including in-kind donations.

The message boards are meant to replace banners than used to span Shoshone Street. Officials said the banners were expensive and unsafe.

Twin Falls archway - From concept to reality

Photos of the 30-foot archway or 'gateway' along Shoshone Street in downtown Twin Falls from artist concepts to completion.

